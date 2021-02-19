Ultrasound Probe Disinfection System Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. Also, this regional market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing number of transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures; growing number of transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies and venous access); rising adoption of high-level disinfectants; and the presence of leading market players in this region. However, the high cost of automated probe reprocessors and the reluctance to shift from manual disinfection methods to automated probe reprocessors are restraining the growth of this market.

The global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection System market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ultrasound Probe Disinfection System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrasound Probe Disinfection System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection System in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ultrasound Probe Disinfection System manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nanosonics

Civco Medical Solutions

Tristel

CS Medical

Steris

Ecolab

Virox Technologies

Germitec

Schulke & Mayr

Parker Laboratories

Metrex Research

Advanced Sterilization Products

GE Healthcare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

High-level Disinfection

Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection

Segment by Application

Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

