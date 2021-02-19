CLOUD TELEPHONY SERVICES Research Report 2015-2020

The need to control costs is estimated to increase demand for the cloud telephony services market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for growth. A 16.4% CAGR is forecasted for the market in the coming period.

The ability to scale up is predicted to play a decisive role in the development of the cloud telephony services industry. The ease in setting up in communication infrastructure without hardware or software cost is estimated to benefit the cloud telephony services market in the upcoming period on a global scale.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the cloud telephony services market is segmented on network type, industry vertical, organization size, application, deployment model, and region. By the organization sizes, the cloud telephony services market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The deployment mode basis of segmenting the cloud telephony services market consists of cloud and hosted. Based on the network type, the cloud telephony services market is segmented into voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and public switched telephone network (PSTN). Based on the application, the cloud telephony services market is segmented into multi-level IVR, sales & marketing, conferencing, and customer relationship management. Based on the industry verticals, the cloud telephony services market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, education, and others. Based on the regions, the cloud telephony services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the other regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional study of the cloud telephony services market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. The North American region is assumed to have the prime market portion in the cloud telephony services market. Mexico, the US, and Canada are the principal nations in the region. The augmentation is accredited to the incidence of the most important cloud telephony services solution vendors and sophisticated IT infrastructure to manage enterprise applications and distribute services to the customers flawlessly. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region in the cloud telephony services market in the forecast period. The mounting digitalization and implementation of cloud services to diminish operational expenses are the noteworthy driving factors for the implementation of cloud telephony services solutions in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The competitors present in the market are recalibrating their market share to open up new areas of development in the market. The stress on enhancing the production potential and upgradation of the workforce are the top priorities to reinvigorate the development potential of the market in the coming period. The establishment of robust distribution channels is estimated to define the development of the market in the future. The investment in robotic elements in the supply chain is estimated to be seen in the future to reduce the impact of the human capital on the long term market expansion. The state of the market is extremely indecisive due to the effect of the macro factors operating in the global economy. The road to the resurgence of the market is estimated to be lengthy and arduous due to the degree of the setbacks it has suffered. The prospects for growth in the market have to be carefully sought out and examined to ensure that they will ensure the favorable development of the market in the coming period.

The well-known competitors in the Cloud telephony services market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), LeadNXT (US), 8×8, Inc. (US), Broadsoft (US), AVOXI (US), DIALPAD (US), Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd. (India), MegaPath (US), and Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd. (India).

