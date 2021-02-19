Isomaltulose Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Isomaltulose is a sucrose isomer, is a reducing disaccharide, composed of a fructose and glucose molecule joined together by a 1, 6- glycosidic bond. Isomaltulose occurs at low levels in honey as well as in sugar cane and sugar beet extract naturally.

The global isomaltulose market driving factor is the increasing demand for non-carcinogenic sugar for the manufacture of food and healthcare products. Isomaltulose is extensively used for the production of food products such as candies, chocolates, cereals, sports and energy drinks along with health supplements.

The global Isomaltulose market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isomaltulose volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isomaltulose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Isomaltulose in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Isomaltulose manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Borger

ErgoNutrition

Beneo

Frusano

Gerfro

Benenovo

Cargill

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Segment by Application

Industrial

Household

