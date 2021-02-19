Global What Is The Estimated Helicopter Lighting Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2023

Market Highlights

The global helicopter lighting market has been segmented based on application, type, vendor, technology, and region.

Based on type, the helicopter lighting market is divided into interior lighting and exterior lighting. The interior lighting segment is further segmented as cockpit & cabin lights, helicopter emergency egress lights and other lights, whereas, the exterior lighting segment is further segmented as navigation lights, landing lights, anti-collision lights, and other lights. The exterior lighting segment accounted for the largest market size while the interior lighting segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as helicopter operators are focusing on procuring these systems to comply with the safety requirements.

Based on application, the helicopter lighting market is divided into civil and military. The civil segment accounted for the largest market size and is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, owing to the considerable demand for military helicopters around the world especially in developing countries for enhancing the combat capabilities will create scope for the military helicopter lighting market.

Based on vendor, the helicopter lighting market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket. The OEM segment accounted for the largest market share while the aftermarket segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as many operators are keen on upgrading their helicopters with cost-effective and power saving lighting systems. The market is also segmented in terms of technology as traditional, led and others.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for civil helicopters and rise in number of users opting helicopters for business travels in countries such as China, and India.

Key Players

The key players in the global helicopter lighting market are Aero Dynamix, Inc. (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Collins Aerospace (a part of United Technologies Corporation (US)), DeVore Aviation Corporation of America (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Luminator Technology Group (US), Oxley Group (UK), Precise Flight, Inc. (US) and Whelen Engineering Company, Inc. (US).