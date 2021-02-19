Global Agritourism Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

Agritourism or agrotourism, as it is defined most broadly, involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch. Agritourism has different definitions in different parts of the world, and sometimes refers specifically to farm stays, as in Italy. Elsewhere, agritourism includes a wide variety of activities, including buying produce direct from a farm stand, navigating a corn maze, slopping hogs, picking fruit, feeding animals, or staying at a bed and breakfast (B&B) on a farm.

Agritourism are mainly classified into the following types: Direct-market Agritourism, Experience and Education Agritourism and Event and Recreation Agritourism. Event and Recreation Agritourism is the most widely type which takes up about 57.62 % of the total in 2018 in Global.

Expedia Group, Booking Holdings (Priceline Group), China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel (GBT), BCD Group, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, AlTour International, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Corporation, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, TUI Group, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travels, Butterfield & Robinson etc. are the key suppliers in the global Agritourism market. Top 5 took up more than 27% of the global market in 2018.

The global Agritourism market is valued at 5831.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 10220 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Agritourism.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Agritourism market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Agritourism market by product type and applications/end industries.

