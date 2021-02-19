Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis, Cost, Applications, Gross Margin, Outstanding Growth, Status, Business Opportunities And Key Findings

Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market Highlights

The Global Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 7,367.90 Million till 2024. Oral cancer is a broad category that includes a number of conditions such as cancers of lips, tongue, cheeks, hard and soft palate, the floor of the mouth, pharynx, and sinuses. Early diagnosis of oral cancer is extremely crucial as the treatment of the disease is dependent on the stage of cancer, and earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to manage the cancerous growth.

The increase in the patient population, effective diagnostic aids in the detection of oral cancer coupled with the advances in research and rise in risk factors is anticipated to drive the market growth. However, the lack of trained professionals and the unaffordability of healthcare organizations to purchase new imaging systems is likely to hamper the market growth.

Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market Segment Analysis

The global oral cancer diagnostics market, by indication, has been segmented into oral squamous cell carcinoma, oral verrucous carcinoma, mucoepidermoid carcinoma (salivary gland), oral cavity lymphomas, and others. Based on diagnosis type, the oral cancer diagnostics market has been categorized as endoscopy, biopsy, X-ray, computed tomography (CT) scans, positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasonography, fluorescence imaging, and others. Based on end user, the oral cancer diagnostics market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, research and academic institutes, and others.

Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global oral cancer diagnostics market GE Healthcare (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), PeriRx, LLC (US), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Vigilant Biosciences, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), and Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands).

Oral Cancer Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

The global oral cancer diagnostics market, based on region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global oral cancer diagnostics market. This is owing to the presence of key market players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the growing incidence of oral cancer, and favorable reimbursement policies in the US and Canada.

The Europe market demonstrated substantial growth in the market due to increasing government support for research & development, availability of funds for research, growing geriatric population coupled with rising cases of cancer, and increasing adoption of medical diagnostic equipment. As per the data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, there were 61,885 new oral cancer cases and 24,063 deaths caused by oral cancer in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to rapidly developing medical technology, the presence of a huge patient population, growing awareness of cancer and diagnostic modalities, and increasing expenditure in healthcare by the government. India held a share of 34.34% in the Asia-Pacific oral cancer diagnostics market in 2018.

The oral cancer diagnostics market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow due to the rising awareness about cancer diagnostics coupled with gradually increasing adoption of medical diagnosis modalities in the region.

Key Findings of the Study

The global oral cancer diagnostics market was valued at USD 4,909.60 million in 2018, is estimated to grow at USD 7,367.90 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.94% during the assessment period

Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the presence of key market players and an increasing patient population in the US and Canada

Based on indication, the oral squamous cell carcinoma segment accounted for the largest market share of 02% in 2018

Based on the diagnosis type, the computed tomography (CT) segment held a major market value of USD 1,476.13 million in 2018

On the basis of the end user, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 81% in 2018

