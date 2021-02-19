Global Armoured Personnel Carrier Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021 – 2023

Armoured Personnel Carrier Market (APC) Size In The Upcoming Years Explain By MRFR

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7460

The aircraft interface device market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

ALSO READ: https://topsitenet.com/article/521126-armoured-personnel-carrier-market-apc-sizeshareanalysistrend-forecast-peri/

Market Highlights

The global aircraft interface device market has been segmented based on aircraft type, connectivity, end-user, fit and region.

Based on connectivity, the aircraft interface device market is divided into wired and wireless. The wireless aircraft interface device segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR as these devices are portable and are more preferred over wired devices. Installing and setting up is also comparatively simpler. Furthermore, wireless devices also eliminate aspects such as monitoring wire defects and loose interconnections.

ALSO READ: https://nitabombare.wordpress.com/2020/10/06/armoured-personnel-carrier-market-apc-size-in-the-upcoming-years-explain-by-mrfr/

Based on end-user, the aircraft interface device market is divided into civil and military. The civil segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Meanwhile, rising defense spending especially in developing countries and focus on procuring military aircraft to enhance combat capabilities is positively impacting the demand for aircraft interface devices in military segment.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft interface device market is divided into fixed-wing and rotary wing. Fixed-wing aircraft segment accounted for the largest market share as it offers various advantages such as long endurance, large area coverage, and faster flight speed. Furthermore, fixed-wing aircraft forms a vital part of the commercial aviation. Meanwhile, huge focus is being laid on enhancing safety and ensuring effective flight operations, which directly impacts the aircraft interface device market growth.

Based on fit, the aircraft interface device market is divided into line-fit and retrofit. The retrofit segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period as these devices are being widely fitted into the aircraft as a part of the modernization program in many countries.

ALSO READ: https://markets.financialcontent.com/dailypennyalerts/news/read/40957888

Based on region, the aircraft interface device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share, whereas, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the review period. This growth can be attributed to the procurement of these devices in countries such as China, and India for both military and civil applications.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/durable-medical-equipment-market-size-is-expected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-6-by-2025-2021-01-18

Key Players

The key players in the global aircraft interface device market are Astronics Corporation (US), Avionica, Inc. (US), AvioVision (a part of Thales SA (France)), Collins Aerospace (a part of United Technology Corporation (US)), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), navAero (a part of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (US)), SCI Technology, Inc. (a part of Sanmina Corporation (US)), Shadin Avionics (US) and Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (US).