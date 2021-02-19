Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Varicose veins are veins of the leg that have become enlarged and twisted. Varicose veins can occur elsewhere on the body also. Varicose veins are linked with heredity and are more common in women than in men due to pregnancy and menopause issues. Other factors due to which varicose veins occur are obesity, aging, leg injury, prolonged standing, and abdominal straining. According to the National Institute of Health, the pelvic vein reflux (PVR) trigger the development of varicose veins in women. Approximately 20% of women who had children have leg varicose veins associated with pelvic venous reflux. Treatment can be divided into surgical and non-surgical treatments. Non-surgical treatments for varicose veins include elastic stockings, leg elevation, sclerotherapy, and exercise. Conventionally, vein stripping surgical treatment has been used to remove the affected veins. Now, minimally invasive treatments are widely in use which seals the main leaking veins. Further, other treatment includes radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy, and endovenous laser treatment.

The global varicose veins treatment market is analyzed on the basis of geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. North America is considered to be the dominating region in the global varicose veins treatment market. Increasing obesity among the US population and increasing geriatric population are estimated to be the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Emerging countries such as India is contributing to market growth. Further, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and research & development for new technology for treating varicose veins is considered to be a major factor for the growth of the global varicose vein treatment market.

The companies present actively in the global varicose veins treatment market are Alma Lasers, Inc., Vascular Solutions, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Dornier Medtech GmbH, Quanta Systems S.P.A., Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, and Angiodynamics.

Research Methodology

The market study of varicose veins treatment market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, a country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for hospitals and diagnostics laboratories for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global varicose veins treatment market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global varicose veins treatment market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global varicose veins treatment market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

Alma Lasers, Inc.

Vascular Solutions, Inc. Syneron Medical Ltd. Lumenis Ltd. Angiodynamics Inc. Biolitec AG BTG Plc Eufoton S.R.L. Medtronic PLC Quanta System S.p.A Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH Braun Melsungen AG Teleflex Incorporated Sciton, Inc. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc DDC Technologies, Inc. Vydence Medical Intros Medical Laser GmbH Energist Ltd. LSO Medical

