SENSOR PATCH Research Report 2015-2020

Market Highlights

The global sensor patch market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The sensor patch market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the sensor patch market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

The global sensor patch market is expected to reach approximately USD 600 million by the end of 2023 with 45% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global sensor patch market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Healthcare segment of Sensor Patch Market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for better solutions for diagnosis and monitoring. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global sensor patch market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Healthcare segments hold a largest share in the North-American region. The reason is attributed to implementation of sensor solutions and increasing number of patients with diabetes. However, the fitness sector is gaining weightage with the use of sensor patch. Also, organizations are looking for better technologically advanced solutions in this region. Therefore, healthcare segment of sensor patch market accounted for the largest market share.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing consumer awareness of innovative technologies and gaining popularity of wearable devices.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to technologically advance medical devices, increasing demand for monitoring devices by the growing population, increasing investments in research & development and also increasing capabilities of R& D are broadening the application areas of sensor patch.

Key Players:

The key players in the global sensor patch market include- Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd. (UK), Abbott Laboratories (US), Medtronic (Ireland), DexCom (US), Feeligreen SA (France), G-Tech Medical Inc. (US), Texas Instruments (US), Isansys Lifecare Ltd. (UK), iRhythm Technologies (US), Kenzen Inc. (US) and Leaf Healthcare Inc. (US) among others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of sensor patch into application, end-users and region.

Application-

Diagnostic

Monitoring

Imaging

Wellness and Fitness

Medical therapeutics

Others

End-users-

Healthcare

Fitness

Sports

Others

Region

North-America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

