Global Baby Food Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

The Global Baby Food market is estimated at $53.6 billion in 2015, and is growing at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach $97.7 billion by 2022. Some of the factors such as altering socio-economic trends, mounting end user alertness as well as modern goods and binding, matured industrialization and mass production of canned goods, growing importance of advertising and the discovery of vitamins in vegetables and fruits are the major drivers boosting the market growth. However, declining birth rates and lack of practice to feed home cooked food to babies are some of the restraints hampering the market.

By product, milk formula segment accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period followed by prepared baby food. Moreover, prepared baby food segment witnessed to have a prominent adoption in the global market. Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Emerging countries have a huge market for milk formula and occupies more than half of overall global market share.

Some of the key players in this market include Abbott Nutrition, Sma Nutrition, Danone Dumex, Fasska, Plum Mums, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Earth’s Best, H.J. Heinz Co, Nestle S.A, Perrigo Company Plc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Hero Group., Bellamy Organics., Hain Celestial Group and Campbell Soups.

Product Covered:

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Ready to Feed Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Health Benefits Covered:

Muscular growth

Nervous system

Bones and teeth development

Body energy

Immune system

Blood enhancement

Brain and eye development

Vascular system

Other benefits

Ingredients Covered:

Milk products

Fruits

Vegetables

Cereals

o Mixed

o Barley

o Oatmeal

o Rice

Meat products

Distribution Channel:

Health and beauty retailers

Hypermarkets

Small grocery retailers

Super markets

Convenience stores

Food specialists

Other Distribution Channel

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements