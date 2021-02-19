Categories
Global PE Pipes By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019

he global PE Pipes market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PE Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PE Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

Pipelife International

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota ChemiX

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

 

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

 

Segment by Application

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Others

 

 

 

 

 

 

