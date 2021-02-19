Global Military Image Intensifier Market Research Report 2026

Key Players

The key players in the global military image intensifier market are FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Photonis USA Pennsylvania, Inc. (France), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), Alpha Optics Systems (Canada), ASELSAN A.Ş. (Turkey), Photek Limited (UK), and Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide (Lithuania).

Military Image Intensifier Market Is Estimated To Register A CAGR Of Approximately 6.34% During The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2023.

Market Highlights

Military image intensifiers are devices that intensify low light-level images into light levels that can be detected by cameras or human eyes. Military image intensifier enables defense personnel to receive enhanced imaging capability during dynamic lighting conditions, such as military operations, that are conducted in urban terrains. Growing demand for enhanced imaging solutions and increased R&D activities in developing advanced military equipment are driving the market.

The global military image intensifier market has been segmented based on generation, diameter, application, and region. On the basis of generation, the market is divided into gen 0, gen 1, gen 2, and gen 3. In 2017, the gen 3 segment dominated the global market and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Gen 3 military image intensifier offers increased performance in extreme low light conditions and is highly reliable as it enables military commanders to receive clear images of targets on the battlefield. Therefore, the segment is expected to propel over the forecast period.

On the basis of diameter, the market is segmented into <18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, and >25 mm. The 18 mm segment dominated the global market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Military image intensifier with 18 mm diameter offers higher magnification and provides features such as infrared illuminator. Therefore, the segment is anticipated to bolster over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cameras, scopes,and goggles. The cameras segment dominated the global market in 2017; however, the googles segment is expected to grow at the CAGR over the forecast period. Goggles offer convenience and higher visibility in foggy areas to soldiers. Additionally, increased adoption of goggles by defense bodies of various countries is driving the segment growth. For example, in 2018, In June 2018, L3 Technologies, Inc. signed a three-year contract with the U.S. Army Contracting Command amounting approximately USD 391million to provide compact next-generation night vision goggles.

On the basis of region, the global military image intensifier market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2017, North America dominated the global market owing to technologically advanced infrastructure and presence of prominent defense companies such as L3 Technologies, Inc. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing defense budget of developing economies such as India, and China. Additionally, the increasing need for border protection due to cross-border disputes is also fueling the military image intensifier market in the Asia-Pacific region.