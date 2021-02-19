Global Weather Station Detailed Analysis Report Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalWeather Station Detailed Analysis Report Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Weather Station industry.

This report splits Weather Station market by Measured Values, by Power Sources, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Agricontrol

Agrofrost NV

Caipos GmbH

Davis Instruments

Decagon Devices, Inc.

Delta-T Devices

Dynamax, Inc.

Hortau

Hotraco Agri BV

John Deere

Lindsay Corporation

Muller-Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Pessl Instruments GmbH

Pinova ltd.

SENCROP

Senmatic A/S

SPECTRUM Technologies Inc.

Stelzner/ Pronova Analysentechnik GmbH&Co.KG

STEP Systems GmbH

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Weather Station Market, by Measured Values

Temperature

Wind Speed

Relative Humidity

Wind Direction

Other (Soil Moisture, Evapotranspiration)

Weather Station Market, by Power Sources

Solar-powered

Battery-powered

Ultrasonic

Plug-in

Main Applications

Agricultural Irrigation

Landscape Irrigation

Greenhouse Irrigation

Others