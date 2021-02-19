Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Demand, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The peptide and anticoagulant drugs market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of cancer. Other key factors such as the change to sedentary lifestyle, growing consumption of alcohol, increase in stroke cases and myocardial infarction, increase smoking and high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer, tobacco consumption is contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as expensive chemotherapy treatments, side effects associated with treatments, other allergic reaction are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global peptide and anticoagulant drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end users. The peptide and anticoagulant drugs market by type is hormonal, antibiotic, ACE inhibitor antifungal, Other Peptide Drugs, and anticoagulants. Hormonal is sub-segmented into categorized into insulin teriparatide and leuprolide acetate. Antibiotic is categorized into eptifibatide and warfarin. On the basis of anticoagulants, the market is sub-segmented into enoxaparin sodium and heparin sodium. and on the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, cancer, osteoporosis, cardiology, gynecology, other. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, research centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is the largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure and stroke cases drive market growth in this region. Increase in prevalence of hemophilia is likely to enhance the market growth of anticoagulant according to the CDC 2017, every year new 400 borns are affected by hemophilia. Thus, the high rate of hemophilia in this region enhances the growth rate of peptide and anticoagulant drugs market.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest peptide and anticoagulant drugs market during the forecast period. According to cancer research, UK 11,631, death and 47,151 cases of prostate cancer was found in the UK in 2015. Thus, the growing cases of cancer facilitate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global peptide and anticoagulant drugs market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of smoking, stroke cases in this region. International diabetes federation estimated by 2045 this will rise to 151 million and it was noted that there were over 72,946,400 cases of diabetes in India in 2017.which will rise the peptide and anticoagulant drugs market in this region.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to low per capita income and lack of availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. However, the rising oncology influences the market in a positive way.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global peptide and anticoagulant drugs market are Abbott Laboratories (US), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Cipla Limited (India), and Biocon Limited (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Lupin Limited (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India).

