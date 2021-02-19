Pharmacy Repackaging Systems Market Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global pharmacy repackaging systems market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 7% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Usually FDA, regards the repackaging as a process of transferring a finished drug product into another container to repackage without further manipulation of the drug. The global pharmacy repackaging systems market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the stringent regulations by various government. Other key factors such as the rise in number of outpatient visits encourages pharmacists and hospitals to incorporate automated systems in order to improve their prescription-handling capacity are contributing towards the growth of the market. Also, the high efficiency rate of the pharmacy repackaging systems is estimated to boost the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of trained medical professionals is expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the regional basis, the pharmacy repackaging systems market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds substantial share in the global market. This owes to the increase in awareness of automated systems in developed economies, reduction in dispensing errors, increased patient compliance are influencing the growth of pharmacy repackaging systems market in this region.

For instance, in May 2016, as per the Johns Hopkins University, nearly 250,000 people in the U.S die due to medical errors. Health care providers and pharmacists are focusing on improving outpatient medication to improve operational efficiency, in terms of staff productivity and patient safety.

The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. Also, numerous major players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the pharmacy repackaging systems market.

The global pharmacy repackaging systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, dosage type, and end user.

Some of the key players in the global intraocular lens market are Omnicell, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company (CareFusion Corporation), Kirby Lester, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Yuyama Co., Ltd., TCGRx, Takazono Corporation, Parata Systems, Pearson Medical Technologies, ARxIUM, Medical Packaging Inc., Pearson Medical Technologies, Proficient Rx, among others.

