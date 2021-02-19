Global Pipe Detailed Analysis ReportMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalPipe Detailed Analysis Report Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Pipe industry.

This report splits Pipe market by Materials, by Diameter, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

agrotop GmbH

AKPLAS

ARDENT PLASTIK SAN.VE TIC.LTD.STI

Asoe Hose Manufacturing Inc.

Bato Plastics B.V.

Borghi Srl

Briggs Irrigation

Cadman Power Equipment

CIMBRIA A/S

COMETAL

Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH

Giunti spa

Horstkotter GmbH & Co. KG Tornado

Idromeccanica Lucchini S.p.A.

IRRIFRANCE

IRRIGAZIONE VENETA Srl

Irriline Technologies Corp.

ISKO PLASTIK VE KALIP SAN.TIC.A.S.

LUBING Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG

Nuova Silam Srl

Oswin Haase Nachf. – Inh. Roselies Gersdorf

PERROT-REGNERBAU CALW GmbH

Plastic-Puglia srl

SALEPLAS S.L.

SOAPLAST srl

TIPSA

Zuther GmbH Anlagenbau Fordertechnik

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Pipe Market, by Materials

Plastic

Metal

Pipe Market, by Diameter

< 20cm

21 – 50cm

51 – 100cm

101 – 150cm

> 151cm

Main Applications

Farm

Greenhouse

Garden

Feeding