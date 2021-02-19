Global Hormonal Implants Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The Global Hormonal Implants Market is estimated to have a positive growth at the CAGR of ~5.0% during the forecast period of 2019–2025.

A study observed that no pregnancy was observed in a group of certain women using hormonal implants for five years. Safety from unwanted pregnancies and suitable government programmers are the major factors driving the market growth.

However, cases of side-effects related to hormonal contraceptives, pricing variations, and limited availability of the product are restraining the growth of the market during the assessment period is hindering the growth of the global hormonal implants market in the forecast period.

Global, as well as local players, are present in the hormonal implants market. A majority of the market is currently held by global players like Allergan. In May 2016, ALLERGAN took an initiative to help the US military servicewomen to access LILETTA under the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) price of USD 55.83 to educate these servicewomen about the importance of contraception.

Regional Analysis

The global hormonal implants market, by region, is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The hormonal implants market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European hormonal implants market has been sub-divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been segmented as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The hormonal implants market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The hormonal implants market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmental Analysis

The global hormonal implants market has been segmented based hormone, type, distribution sector, end user, and region.

The market, based on hormone, has been bifurcated into levonorgestrel and etonogestrel. The levonorgestrel segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market, market due to the wider preferability and longer durability compared to other contraceptives for the use of hormonal implants.

The market, based on the distribution sector, has been segmented into the public sector and private sector. The public sector market is expected to hold the largest share in the market, due to increasing adoption rates in public healthcare facilities under various government regulations.

The market, by end-user, has been divided into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to lead the market, due to the major commercialization is done through them.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hormonal implants market are Shanghai Dahua Pharmaceuticals Co., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Ltd and Allergan.

