Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size,Share,Industry Analysis With Latest Market Research Report Forecast 2025

Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market.

Market Forecast

The Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market is projected to be valued at USD 2,786 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 20.61% between 2019 and 2025.

Growth in the air passenger traffic has significantly contributed to the growth of the ADS-B market. High competition owing to the presence of a large number of players in this market is forcing manufacturers to continuously focus on product innovation and development. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding ADS-B is also encouraging aircraft manufacturers to invest in the technology. For instance, in the US, The Federal Aviation Admiration requires all aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B Out to fly in most controlled airspace.

Market USP

Increasing development of advanced air traffic management systems to drive the growth of the market.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

ADS-B In segment expected to witness higher growth in the market: ABS-B In transmits alerts of crucial flight information such as closed runways and flight restrictions and assists pilots in avoiding terrains in low visibility situations. Thus, it offers enhanced situational awareness to pilots and flight crew.

Line-Fit to remain a popular choice: The line-fit of ADS-B minimizes the need for customization and hence decreases the time taken to deploy the aircraft. Hence, the segment is expected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period.

Receiver segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR: Receivers provide inflight traffic alerts and precise time stamps. Therefore, the segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

ATC surveillance segment expected to grow at a higher CAGR: The development of advanced air traffic management systems to manage the rising airspace congestion is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Fixed-Wing to remain a popular choice: The growing manufacturing of new aircraft to cater to the rising air passenger traffic is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for new aircraft from developing regions such as Asia-Pacific is expected to further increase the segment growth.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast-market-8420

Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (US)

Garmin Ltd. (US)

Collins Aerospace (US)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Thales Group (France)

Avidyne Corporation (US)

Trig Avionics Ltd. (UK)

FreeFlight Systems (US)

Other Prominent Players

Aspen Avionics, Inc. (US)

Appareo (US)

Dynon Avionics (US)

GKN Aerospace Services Limited (UK)

TQ-Systems GmbH (Germany)

Aireon (US)

