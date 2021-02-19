Global Failure Analysis Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, Global Failure Analysis market is accounted for $4.82 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%. Rising applications of failure analysis equipment in nanotechnology and medical applications and advancements in technology and usage of failure analysis equipment in semiconductors are some of the factors driving the market. However, high maintenance and equipment cost may hinder the market growth. Demand for failure analysis equipment in emerging nations may create an opportunity to the market.

Automotive segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favourable growth is attributed to high breach of advanced driver assistance systems and driverless vehicles. North America accounted for the largest share in the market, while, Asia Pacific is expected to regiser highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high concentration of semiconductor industries in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Some of the key players in global failure analysis market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, EAG (Evans Analytical Group) Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., A&D Company Ltd., FEI Company, CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH, Motion X Corporation, Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S., Jeol Ltd., Intertek Group PLC, RJ Lee Group, Inc. , Evans Analytical Group, Inc., Ops A La Carte LLC, IMR Test Labs and Westpak, Inc.

Tests Covered:

Contamination Analysis

Adhesive Identification

Chemical Analysis and Testing

Coating Contamination

Corrosion Investigation

Electrical Overstress(EOS)/Electrostatic Discharge(EDS)

Fractography

Mechanical Testing

Metallography

Microstructure Evaluation

NDT

Regulatory Compliance Testing

Thermal Mapping

Weld Testing

Other Tests

Techniques Covered:

Common mode Failure Analysis

Destructive Physical Analysis

Failure Modes Effect Analysis(FMEA)

Failure Modes, Effects, and Criticality Analysis(FMECA)

Fault Tree Analysis(FTA)

Functional Failure Analysis

Physics of Failure Analysis

Software Failure Analysis

Sneak Circuit Analysis

Other Techniques

Enduser Industries Covered:

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Defence

Metrology and Calibration

Other End User Industries

Products Covered:

Transmission Electron Microscope

Focussed ion beam Systems

Scanning Electron Microscopy

Dual Beam Systems

Other Products

Technologies Covered:

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Applications Covered:

Bio Science

o Biomedical Engineering

o Cellular Biology

o Neuroscience

o Structural Biology

Material science

o Ceramic & Glass

o Metals & Metallurgy

o Nanofabrication

o Paper & Fiber Material

o Polymer

Electronics

o MEMS and Thin Film Production

o Semiconductor Manufacturing

Industrial Science

o Mining

o Automotive & Aerospace

o Chemical

o Machinery & Tools

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation & Energy

o Renewable Energy

o Others

Equipments Covered:

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused ION Beam System (FIB)

Dual–Beam Systems

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements