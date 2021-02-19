Air-Operated Double Diaphragm Pumps Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Application, Solutions, Developments Status, Innovative Technologies, Segmentation, Trends and Business Opportunities 2018-2023

Market Overview

In the research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that the global air-operated double diaphragm pumps market 2020 is expected to grow exponentially, securing a substantial market valuation to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2025, and a healthy 3.92% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factors fueling the growth of the double diaphragm pumps market regulated by global air include technological advantages and growing applications across diverse end-use industries. Increased infrastructural development projects, increasing living standards & growing urbanization also lead to the growth of the double diaphragm pumps market powered by air. In addition, due to the increase in industrialization, the global air-operated double diaphragm pumps market is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the review period. Upgrading the water system will require the installation of pumps for transportation, drinking water supply, and other applications. Key players invest heavily in renewable technology, which has raised the demand for energy, contributing to a rise in industrialization. That would push the demand for dual-diaphragm pumps powered by air. The high operating costs and design limitations, however, would hinder business growth.

Segmental Analysis

The global air-operated double diaphragm pumps market has been segmented based on material, valves, application, and region. On the basis of valves, the global market is bifurcated into the ball valve and flap valve. The ball valve segment is estimated to dominate in the market, worldwide due to this type of valves are simplified in design and easy for visualization.

Based on material, the global air-operated double diaphragm pumps market is bifurcated into metal and plastic. The metal segment is estimated to register augmented growth during the forecast period. This is because air-operated double diaphragm pumps are made of metal, which is deployed for sterile applications such as pharmaceutical, biotechnical, and food industries.

On the basis of application, the global air-operated double diaphragm pumps market is further segmented as segmented into water treatment, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, marine, oil and gas, and others. The water treatment segment is poised to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the widespread application of air-operated double diaphragm pumps for water treatment purposes.

Regional Overview

The geographical overview of the global market has been analyzed in four significant regions, including North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world. North America is accountable for the largest share of the global air controlled double diaphragm pumps market due to increased infrastructure growth for efficient water supply and increased demand from various applications industries such as oil and gas, food and beverage, power generation, and pharmaceutical industries. Thanks to major technological developments in producing pumps and the implementation of energy-saving regulations by the US Department of Energy (DOE), leading to the US being accounted for the largest market share in the world. Because of the booming food and beverage and water treatment industry, Europe is projected to be the second largest industry for air driven double diaphragm pumps. Germany is expected to dominate Europe’s market as demand from the water treatment industry increases.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as acknowledged by MRFR are Depa (Germany), PSG Dover group (US), IDEX Corporation (US), Graco Inc. (US), TapFlo (Sweden), Murzan (US), Debem (Italy), Verder International BV (Netherlands), Aro Inc. (US), DellMeco (Germany) and Yamada (US). Major players are investing on R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent market players of air-operated double diaphragm pump targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to modernize their already existing products.

