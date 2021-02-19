Global Dyslexia Treatment Market research Report 2023

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Huge Number of Children Having Reading and Writing Problem are Likely to Have Dyslexia which Increases the Demand for Dyslexia Treatment at a Healthy CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2025.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global dyslexia treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of ~6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach USD 26,884.5 million by 2025.

Dyslexia is a neurological disorder leading to difficulty reading, writing, and remembering difficult words. Though there’s no cure for dyslexia, the central nervous stimulant, anti-myoclonic, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) drugs are prescribed to treat this disorder. There are different apps, online programs, and visual & audio tools, and instruments and devices used to improve the memory of patient having dyslexia.

The growth of the global Dyslexia Treatment Market is driven by various factors such as increased spending in public health care on mental health drives the market growth. However, the low awareness about diagnosis and treatment of dyslexia, and the inefficient mental health infrastructure is projected to hamper the growth of the global dyslexia treatment market.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dyslexia treatment market are Jubilant Cadista (US), Pfizer Inc (US), Micro Labs (India), Gangwal Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), Srikem Labs (India), Novartis AG (UK), Purdue Pharma (US), RPG Life Sciences Ltd. Cian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd (India), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Eli Lilly & Company (US), and Wallace Pharmaceuticals Ltd (US).

Dyslexia Treatment Market Segmentation

The global dyslexia treatment market has been segmented based on type of dyslexia, treatment, route of administration, and end user.

The market, based on type of dyslexia, has been divided into phonological dyslexia and surface dyslexia. The phonological dyslexia segment is likely to be the largest and fastest-growing segment.

The global dyslexia treatment market has been segmented, on the basis of treatment, into drug class, tools, and educational techniques. The drug class segment is expected to be the largest segment owing to the increased funding to develop drugs to treat neurological disorders.

On the basis of end users of the market have been segmented into psychiatric institutions, rehabilitation centers, home care, and others. The mental institutions segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to the increasing number of treatment centers for dyslexia.

Dyslexia Treatment Market Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The dyslexia treatment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European dyslexia treatment market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The dyslexia treatment market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the increasing patient population in the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The dyslexia treatment market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

