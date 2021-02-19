Global Biolubricants Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Biolubricants market is estimated at $1.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.34 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2015 to 2022. The market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate in the next upcoming years. The main factors driving the market growth are strict Government regulations and growing consumer awareness about environment. High price than petroleum products is restraining the market. Reducing prices of crude oil is the key challenge for this market during the forecast period.

The vegetable oil based segment commanded the global market, in terms of quantity. Vegetable oils find use in multiple requirements and are supplied in large quantities worldwide. Vegetable oils give better oxidative stability and technical performance than animal fats. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing consumer market since the region is home to some of the biggest automobile manufacturing hubs other than developed ones such as the U.S. and Germany. Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are increasingly manufacturing and exporting passenger cars and other vehicles to developed regions.

Some of the key players in the market are Total S.A., Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Klüber Lubrication München Se & Co. Kg, Exxonmobil Corporation , Albemarle Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Vickers Oil, RoWe Mineralolwerk GmbH, Panolin AG, Kajo Chemie, Balmer Lawrie, Magna Group, Igol Lubricants and Polnox Corporation.

Applications Covered:

Automotive

Gear Oils

Hydraulic Oils

Greases

Automotive Engine Oils

Chainsaw Oils

Transmission Fluids

Other Automotives

Industrial

Industrial Gear Oils

Industrial Greases

Demolding Oils

Metal Working Fluids

Process Oils

Other Industrials

Biolubricant Types Covered:

Animal Fats

Vege Oils

Others

End-Use Industries Covered :

Consumer Automobile

Commercial Transport

Industrial

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements