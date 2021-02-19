Active IR Sensor Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Active IR Sensor market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Active IR Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active IR Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Active IR Sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Active IR Sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Honeywell International
Hamamatsu Photonics
Nippon Avionics
Excelitas Technologies
Murata Manufacturing
Raytheon Company
Nippon Ceramic
Texas Instruments
Monron Corporation
Sofradir
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Thermal Type
Quantum Type
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Chemicals
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
