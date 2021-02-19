Active IR Sensor Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Active IR Sensor market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Active IR Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Active IR Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Active IR Sensor in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Active IR Sensor manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International

Hamamatsu Photonics

Nippon Avionics

Excelitas Technologies

Murata Manufacturing

Raytheon Company

Nippon Ceramic

Texas Instruments

Monron Corporation

Sofradir

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Thermal Type

Quantum Type

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Chemicals

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

