Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd.

Leviton Manufacturing

Plugin Now (Bosch Group)

Evatran Group (Plugless)

Siemens AG

AddEnergie

AeroVironment

Delphi Automotive

POD Point

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

DC

AC

Segment by Application

Residental

Commercial Building

Military

