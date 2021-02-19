Global Implantable Biomaterials Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Implantable Biomaterials market accounted for $84.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $133.0 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as growing geriatric inhabitants worldwide, growing incidences of diseases and graft transplant surgeries, medical implants and technological advancements will drive the market growth. However, adverse reactions to biomaterials, strict regulatory requirements are some of the factors restraining the growth of global market.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to account for the largest share among the applications. Metals constituted for the largest segment in 2015 and is growing at a strong CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global biomaterials market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Some of the key players in global Implantable Biomaterials market are AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Corbion Purac , Ceradyne, Inc, Celanese Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, E. I. DU PONT DE Nemours And Company, Invibio, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc. , Stryker Corporation, KLS martin and Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and CAM Bioceramics BV.

Materials Covered:

Ceramics

o Aluminium Oxide

o Zirconia

o Calcium Sulphate

o Carbon

o Glass

o Calcium Phosphate

Polymers

o polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

o Polyester

o Polyanhydrides

o Polycarbonates and Polyamides

o Polyvinyl Chloride

o Nylon

o Silicone Rubber

o Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

o Hydrogels

o Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

o Amorphous fluoropolymer

Metallic biomaterials

o Titanium & Titanium zirconium alloys

o Cobalt-chromium

o Silver

o Gold

o Platinum alloys

o Stainless Steel

o Mg based-alloy

Natural

o Collagen & Gelatin

o Fibrin

o Cellulose

o Chitin

o Silk

o Alginate

o Hyaluronic Acid

Immunomodulatory Biomaterials

Applications Covered:

Beverage

Cardiovascular

Dental and Prosthetic

Orthopaedic/joint reconstruction

Spinal

Ophthalmology

Other application

o Tissue Engineering

o Neurological Disorders/Central Nervous Systems

o Plastic Surgery

o Gastroenterology

o Urology

Viscosupplementation

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements