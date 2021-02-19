Global Animal Genetics Market research Report 2023

Animal Genetics Market Overview

According to the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global animal genetics market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The report offers an in-depth overview of the industry, including production, suppliers, quality, consumption, growth rate, profit margins, services, imports and exports, and technology advancements.

Animal genetics is a field of genetics that is dedicated to the study of genetic variability and inheritance, especially for domestic and wild animals. For commercial purposes, animal genetics is used for DNA typing, genetic disease testing, and genetic trait testing. This methodology uses a hybrid population, ontogenetic, and cytological studies to determine genetic hybridizations. For example, genetically modified cows may be able to produce more milk and may be less vulnerable to common cattle diseases, such as clostridial disease, bovine respiratory disease complex, etc., thereby increasing the overall income of cattle farmers.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7004

Animal Genetics Market Dynamics

The significant factor responsible for influencing this market is the increase in the consumption of animal-derived protein, the growth of the global population, and rapid urbanization. The increasing focus on the identification of superior breeds has contributed to the growth of the market for toxicology testing.

However, factors such as the substantial cost of animal testing, the stringent regulatory framework for genetic engineering, and the lack of qualified professionals are expected to inhibit the market growth during the forecast period.

ALSO READ:https://www.tradove.com/blog/Animal-Genetics-Market-is-Expected-to-Exhibit-a-Strong-CAGR-during-forecast-period-upto-2023.html

Animal Genetics Market Segmentation

The global market for animal genetics market is segmented based on animal genetic products, services, and end-users.

Based on animal genetic products, the global market for animal genetics market is segmented into genetic materials and live animals. The live animals are further divided into poultry, bovine, porcine, canine, and others. The genetic materials are sub-segmented into semen and embryo.

Based on services, the global market for animal genetics is segmented into genetic disease tests, DNA typing, gene trait tests, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market for animal genetics is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, research centers and institutes, and others.

ALSO READ:https://teletype.in/@deppgaikwad1/F5Aagx6v7

Animal Genetics Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global animal genetics market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominated the global market for animal genetics in 2017. This was due to the growth in the North American region, primarily due to factors such as growing demand for animal products such as pork and mutton. Moreover, rapid urbanization is likely to spur market demand for live animals in the coming years. Growing adoption of artificial insemination, particularly in cattle, sheep, pigs, and goats, is fueling the market growth.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-light-commercial-vehicles-market-growth-overview-new-opportunities-trend-share-swot-analysis-by-2019-2025-2021-02-04

Europe was the second-largest region for the global animal genetics market. Due to rising awareness of animal health, the increase in the number of numerous animal genetic diseases, and the increased prevalence of the zoonotic disease is projected to provide this market with profitable growth opportunities.

The Asia Pacific was expected to be the fastest-growing area on the global market for animal genetics in 2017. Factors due to the increasing population of livestock and the development of DNA typing and genetic testing methods further increase the demand for genetic trait tests and various diagnostic tests.

Animal Genetics Market Key players

Some of the major participants in the global animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), Groupe Grimaud (France), Animal Genetics (US), CRV Holding B.V. (The Netherland), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), EW Group (Germany), Envigo (US) Hendrix Genetics BV (The Netherland), Alta Genetics (US), vetGen (US), and others..

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/atomizing-metal-powder-market-uses-price-key-player-analysis-size-type-and-forecast-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-12