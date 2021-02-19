Global Automotive Alloy Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Alloy market is estimated at $108.59 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $192.61 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2015 to 2022. Rising fuel prices, strict environmental rules and increasing demand for automobiles are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. However, huge cost of the automotive alloy is hampering the market. On the other hand rising demand for electric vehicles (EV) seems to be opportunity for automotive alloy market.

By alloy type, steel alloy segment is accounted for largest market share owing to the higher usage of steel alloys in the production of vehicle. Asia Pacific is the leading market, and is also anticipated to observe the highest growth. The major reason for the high growth is increasing disposable income of this region.

Some of the key players in the market include Thyssenkrupp AG, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, UACJ Corporation, Arcelormittal SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., Constellium N.V., Alcoa Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, Novelis, Inc. and Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Applications Covered:

Exterior

Structural

Powertrain

Other Applications

Alloy Types Covered:

Magnesium

Steel

Aluminium

Other Alloy Types

Vehicle Types Covered:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements