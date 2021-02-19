Global Ischemic stroke market research Report 2023

Ischemic stroke market Size research report: by diagnosis (CT, MRI, carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography), drug class (tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, antihypertensive), surgery, end user – Global forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Ischemic strokes occur as a result of an obstruction within a blood vessel supplying blood to the brain. The underlying condition of this type of obstruction is the development of fat deposits lining the vessel walls, which is known as atherosclerosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stroke accounts for around 17 million deaths annually.

Segmentation:

The ischemic stroke is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, drug class, surgery and end-users.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is segmented into Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography, electrocardiography, echocardiography, and others.

On the basis of the drug class, the market is segmented into tissue plasminogen activator, anticoagulant, antiplatelet, antihypertensive, and others

On the basis of the surgery, the market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy, angioplasty, and endovascular mechanical thrombectomy

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Ischemic stroke market Size consists of countries namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas has emerged as the largest market for the global ischemic stroke owing to the favorable government initiatives, technological innovations, and increasing demand for ischemic stroke products. According to the American Heart Association, ischemic stroke is among the top three causes of death in the U.S. and Canada, nearly 795,000 patients suffering from strokes are treated in the 2014.

Europe is the second largest global Ischemic stroke market Size owing to the advancements in the surgical devices technology along with the rising occurrence of acute ischemia stroke cases among the patients. In the European Union, over 31 million people are living with diabetes aged between 20 and 79. This signifies an average diabetes prevalence rate of 8.6% of the adult population. Some other factors driving the market includes the growing percentage of diabetes mellitus population mainly in the developed countries of Europe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to unfold as the most promising market for the global ischemic stroke owing to increasing prevalence of stroke cases in this region. China and India are considered as a big market for ischemic stroke within the forecast period. Manufacturers are expanding their operations in Asia Pacific region as these regions hold immense potential for the market growth.

The Middle East region is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the factors such as the extensive development of healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis on research and development in the healthcare sector.

Some of key the players in the Americas Ischemic stroke market Size are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cordis Corporation (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Sanofi (France), Covidien plc (Ireland), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (U.S.), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), Biogen (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and others

