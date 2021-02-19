Global Industrial Communication Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Industrial Communication market is accounted for $52.78 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $135.64 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rapidly changing technological scenario is compelling industries to adopt Industrial Internet of Things. Increasing demand for industrial communication in electronics and automotive manufacturing applications is boosting up the market growth. However, various standards are being adopted by significant manufacturers which are hindering the data and the market growth.

Wireless Communication Protocol segment is expected to dominate the market segments during forecast period on account of its transmission quality, capacity of Bandwidth and quality network coverage. Technological advancements in various components in WHART, WLAN and cellular technologies are creating opportunities in market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the dominant market and accounted for highest CAGR during the forecast period due to prevailing demand for consumer electronics in developing regions such as China, India.etc..

Some of the key players of the Industrial Communication market include ABB Ltd, Advantech Co., Ltd., General Electric, Infineon Technologies AG, National Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Applications Covered:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Engineering/Fabrication

Food & Beverages

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Water and Wastewater

Others Applications

Offerings covered:

Services

Component

o Communication Interfaces

o Connectors

o Controllers and Processors

o Hubs, Routers, and Gateways

o Isolators and Convertors

o Memory

o Power Supply Devices

o Switches

o Other Components

Software

Communication Protocols Covered:

Wireless

o Cellular

o ISA100.11a

o Whart

o Wlan

o Zigbee

o Other Wirelesses

Fieldbus

o Canopen

o CC-Link

o Devicenet

o Foundation Fieldbus and Hart

o Interbus

o Modbus

o Profibus

o Others Fieldbuses

Industrial Ethernet

o PROFINET

o CC-Link IE

o Ethercat

o Ethernet/IP

o Modbus-TCP

o Powerlink

o Sercos III

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements