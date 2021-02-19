Global Infectious Disease Treatments Market research Report 2023

Global Infectious Disease Treatments Market Research Report: Information By Type (Viral Diseases, Bacterial Diseases) Treatment (Antibacterial, Antifungal Drugs, Antiviral Drugs) End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies) – Forecast till 2023

Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market – Overview

The global infectious disease treatment market is growing mainly due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global infectious disease treatment market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, parasites, viruses or fungi, are the prime cause of infectious diseases. These diseases can also spread indirectly, from one person to another. Most of the infectious diseases consist of minor complications but some other infections such as, AIDS, pneumonia, and meningitis can become life-threatening. According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology and Infectious Disease in 2017, it is observed that a high prevalence of intestinal infection was observed in people living with HIV/AIDS in Cameroon. The major predisposing factors behind this infection includes primary level of education, wells as source of drinking water, ownership of cats as pets, and having a blue collar job.

Notably, increasing research and development expenditure is the key factor driving the infectious disease treatment market. In recent years various companies have introduced various innovative drugs for infectious diseases in the market. For instance, FDA has approved various drugs for Hepatitis B and C treatments such as Baraclude by Bristol-Myers Squibb, Epivir HBV by GlaxoSmithKline, Pegasys by Roche, Harvoni by Gilead, Incivek by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Mavyret by AbbieVie, and others

Other factors such as, rising prevalence of various infectious diseases, huge research funding for research, and treatment, and rising approval from regulatory bodies are also fuelling the market growth.

Despite these drivers, stringent reimbursement policies, and presence of other fake drugs are expected to decline the market growth.

Global Infectious Disease Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

The global infectious disease treatment market is currently dominated by few players.

GlaxoSmithKline is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. GSK plc. is a science-led global healthcare company that researches and develops a broad range of innovative products in three primary areas of pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer healthcare. As one of the few healthcare companies researching both medicines and vaccines for the World Health Organization’s three priority diseases – HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the company has developed some of the leading global medicines in these fields. On Nov 22, 2017, Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline received FDA approval for an innovative combination of two drugs i.e. Tivicay/rilpivirine and Edurant/dolutegravir, to treat HIV infection.

Merck & Co., Inc. is also one of the leading player in infectious disease treatment market. The company’s stronghold is largely attributed to its innovative and sustainable products. On May 30, 2017, Merck received FDA approval for ISENTRESS® HD used for the treatment of HIV infection in adults, and pediatric patients. On September 06, 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. teamed up with Rigontec to expand its Immuno-Oncology segment.

AbbVie Inc. is another renowned market player in infectious disease treatment market. On August 3, 2017, AbbVie received approval for its Hepatitis C treatment drug, named as Mavyret (glecaprevir and pibrentasvir).

On October 14, 2015, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. received FDA approval for cobas® HCV laboratory test for the detection of hepatitis C virus (HCV).

The report for Global market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information about and strategies used by top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Novartis AG (Switzerland), Gilead (U.S.), Janssen Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Belgium), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Germany), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), and Boehringer Ingelheim GbH (Germany) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the infectious disease treatment market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

