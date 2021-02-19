Global Organ Preservation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Organ Preservation market is estimated at $153.93 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $274.19 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2015 to 2022. Organ failure cases in ageing population, Organ donation campaign by government and other organisations are the key factors driving the market growth. Huge cost associated with organ transplantation is hampering the market. Technological advancements in organ preservation seems to be opportunity for the market to grow.

ALSO READ – https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1151176/global-pp-plastic-packaging-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021/

By preservation solution, custodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) solution accounted for the largest share because of its property to preserve various organs like liver, lung, heart and more. By technique, static cold storage (SCS) holds the largest share, whereas hypothermic machine perfusion technique is expected to move at highest CAGR due to high demand for organs and less availability. Europe is the largest market for Organ Preservation and Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1832883/global-pp-plastic-packaging-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021/

Some of the key players in the market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Claris Lifesciences Limited, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Transmedics, Inc., 21st Century Medicine Inc., Bridge to Life Limited, Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Waters Medical Systems LLC [Institut Georges Lopez (IGL], Preservation Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.), Organox Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb and ToleroTech, Inc.

ALSO READ – https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1015158/global-pp-plastic-packaging-market-research-report-2021/

Organ Types Covered:

Heart

Kidneys

Lung

Liver

Other Organs

o Pancreas

o Intestine

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1466591/global-pp-plastic-packaging-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

Techniques Covered:

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Static Cold Storage (SCS) Technique

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

ALSO READ – https://primefeed.in/news/5495154/global-pp-plastic-packaging-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

Solutions Covered:

Perfadex

Custodiol HTK – (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution

University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

Human bioSystem (HBS) Solution

Hypothermosol

siRNA Transplant Solution

Viaspan

Renograf

Lifor

Other Preservation Solutions

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements