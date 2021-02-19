Global VoIP Providers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Voice over internet protocol (VoIP) provider is a type of software uses an IP network to transmit phone calls and other messaging.

Scope of the Report:

The global VoIP Providers market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of VoIP Providers.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the VoIP Providers market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the VoIP Providers market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nextiva

RingCentral

Verizon

8×8

Jive

Viber

Dialpad

Grasshopper

Cisco

Avaya

MiCloud

Aircall

MiVoice

Vonage

Loop

Shoretel

Toshiba

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Web Based

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

