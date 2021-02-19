Global Facial recognition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Facial Recognition market is projected to reach $8.74 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period. Growing Surveillance Market is the key factor fuelling growth of the market. However, interoperability is inhibiting the growth of global facial recognition market. Identifying differences among like faces or appearances poses a key challenge for the market.

ALSO READ – https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1372649/global-pet-food-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021/

Due to growing technological advancements, when compared to the 2D facial recognition technology, 3D facial recognition technology is expected to witness much faster adoption in the near future. The government and law enforcement agencies majorly utilize facial recognition systems for security issues. Additionally, facial recognition systems are being gradually used in BFSI sector to guarantee security and reduce crimes due to the raise in frauds in this sector. Furthermore, to figure out the age, sex, and facial expressions of the customers facial analytics systems are used in the retail industry in order to aim them for marketing suitable products of the respective company.

ALSO READ – https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1151211/global-pet-food-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021/

Some of the key players in Global Facial Recognition market are NEC Corporation, Cross Match Technologies Inc., Animetrics, Inc., Cognitec Systems, Safran Group (Morpho S.A.), Aware Inc., Ayonix, Inc., 3M Cogent Inc., FaceFirst Inc., ZK Software, DAON, Inc., Gemalto, RCG Holdings Ltd., Iris Id Systems Inc. and Avalon Biometrics.

ALSO READ – https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1015334/global-pet-food-market-research-report-2021/

Technologies covered:

Thermal Technology

Mobile Facial Recognition

Forensic technology

Facial Analytics

Emotion Technology

3D Facial Recognition

2D Facial Recognition

Others

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1466701/global-pet-food-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021/

Services covered:

Consulting services

Cloud based services

Others

ALSO READ – https://primefeed.in/news/5495176/global-pet-food-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021/

Industries covered:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Homeland Security

Military

Retail Industry

Automotive

Others

Modeling & Restructuring

Middleware

Software covered:

Facial Recognition Software

Databases

Analytics Solutions

Others

Hardware covered:

Cameras (Motion Sensing)

Scanners

Handheld Facial Recognition Device

Integrated Devices

Others

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements