Inventory Tags Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Development Trends, Top Key Players, Segmentation, Opportunity and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Inventory Tags Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Inventory tags market as technology, materials, and end-user.

Market Highlights

Tags attached to inventory items to provide the required information about the finished products, raw materials, and other stored elements are called inventory tags. Rising trend of online shopping and growing e-commerce companies, are boosting the demand of inventory tags. Additionally, continuously growing demand from end-use industries, is also the key driving factor of this market. Inventory tags offer several benefits such as cost efficient and precise tracking of inventory goods, control over inventory flow, which also boosting the demand of these tags. However, lack of awareness of inventory tags technologies may hamper the growth of global inventory tags market.

The global inventory tags market is expected to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

On the basis of material, global inventory tags market is segmented into metal, plastic, and paper. Out of them, metal tags account for the largest share of material segment in global inventory tags market. Metal tags are more durable inventory tags and can withstand extreme conditions. These tags have a wide range of applications in industrial and commercial sector. The most common metals used to manufacture metal tags are aluminum, stainless steel and brass.

Europe is the largest market for the inventory tags mainly due to advancements in technologies and strong government support. The inventory tags market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

We recognize the key players in the global inventory tags market as Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S), Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S), Brady Corporation (U.S), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Alien Technology Inc. (U.S), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Checkpoint Systems Inc (U.S), Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands), and Cenveo Inc. (U.S)

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Inventory Tags Market, By Technology

4.1 Barcode

4.2 RFID

4.3 QR Codes

5 Global Inventory Tags Market, By Materials

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Metals

5.3 Plastic

5.4 Paper

……

