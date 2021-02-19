Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Rising Growth, Current Scenario, Top Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market by its Type, application and region.

Market Highlights

The global flexible lid stock packaging market will be driven by growth in the flexible packaging market majorly due to the changing lifestyle of the people that results in the rise in demand for ready-made meals with extended shelf life. The booming packaging industry is also contributing significantly to the growth of the flexible lid stock packaging market. Factors such as the rise in consumption of convenient packaged food & beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceutical is contributing to the growth of the market. Increased innovations in flexible lid stock packaging along with low cost is also adding to the growth

Market Research Analysis

The packaging type is the most important for packaging of food, beverages, pharmaceutical products and others. Among all applications used for packaging, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow rapidly. The food & beverage segment also includes dairy products. The improved shelf life of the food and beverages due to barrier properties and valving capabilities is also expected to drive the growth of flexible lid stock packaging market for the food & beverage segment.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the flexible lid stock packaging market with the highest CAGR due to the rapidly changing lifestyle, increase in the disposable income, extensive growth in population, and the constantly growing packaged food industry. The increasing urbanization has led to the increased use of convenient and low cost flexible lid stock packages amongst the people, thereby driving the growth of the market

Key Players

The key players of Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Mondi plc. (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), EP Industries Ltd. (Alfreton, England), Wipak Germany GmbH (Germany), Anchor Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.) and Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market, By Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Paper

4.3 Aluminum Foil

4.4 Polymer Films

4.5 Others

5 Global Flexible Lid Stock Packaging Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food & Beverages

5.3 Chemicals

5.4 Personal Care

5.5 Health Care

5.6 Others

…………

