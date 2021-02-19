Global Automotive Sensors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Sensors Market is accounted for $21.54 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $37.21 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2015 to 2022. Automotive sensors are incorporated in vehicle systems to analyze, transmit and display vehicle working information with internal and external environment of vehicles. Growing demand for comfort, safety and convenience, rising vehicle electrification, improving government safety standards are some factors that are anticipated to stimulate the market growth globally. However, huge cost of raw materials and lack of aftermarket for sensors are acting as key barriers for the market growth.

Safety & security application segment is expected to witness high compound annual growth rate. By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share and is anticipated to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising demand for safer vehicles and lower dispersion of automobile industry in emerging economies such as China and India.

Some of the key industry players profiled in this market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Stmicroelectronics N.V., General Electric Co., CTS Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Measurement Specialities, Inc., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Autoliv Inc., Elmos Semiconductor AG, Allegro, Microsystems, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG and Delphi Automotive PLC.

Sensor Types Covered:

Inertial Sensors

o Accelerometers

o Gyroscopes

Magnetic Sensors

Speed Sensors

Level/Position Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Oxygen Sensors

MEMS Sensors

NOX Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Image Sensors

o Ccd

o Cmos

Other Sensors

o Particulate Matter Sensors

o Relative Humidity Sensors

o Ultrasonic Sensors

o Proximity Sensors

o Rain Sensors

o Radar Sensors

Applications Covered:

Exhaust

Powertrains

Telematics

Chassis

Safety and Control

Body Electronics

Other Applications

Vehicle Types Covered:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

