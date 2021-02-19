Global Reactive Diluents Market Research Report 2018-2023

Reactive diluents are clear, colorless, low-viscosity liquids, commonly known as thinners. Reactive diluents are glycidyl ethers of short-chain aliphatic alcohols or alkylphenols. They are added to reduce the viscosity of the substance to increase handling and ease of processing. They enhance various performance properties such as adhesion, impact & tensile strength, thermal stability, filler-loading, flexibility, reduce volatility, and solvent resistance of the system. The use of reactive diluents significantly reduces the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC). These diluents are compatible with both solvent-based and water-based paints and coatings. They act as substitutes for a number of plasticizers such as diisononyl phthalate (DINP), di-isodecyl phthalate (DIDP), and di-2-Ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP)

Reactive diluents are majorly used to reduce the viscosity of the epoxy resin. The epoxy resin is the principal raw material required for the manufacturing of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and composites, which is projected to increase the demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction & building, electrical & electronic, wind energy, aerospace, and others. Paints & coatings are extensively utilized in the construction & building and the automotive industry to improve the aesthetic appeal and provide protection from external environmental factors. This is expected to boost the demand for epoxy resin as well as consumption of reactive diluents over the forecast period. The market is likely to witness significant growth in the demand for adhesives & sealants across various end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, automotive, wind energy and construction specifically in developing economies such as China and India.

Composites account for the major share of the epoxy resin demand, and it is widely preferred choice over conventional plastics due to its durability, aesthetic appeal, and low maintenance. Various industries such as automotive, construction & building, wind energy, electrical & electronics are experiencing high demand for composites, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global reactive diluent market over the forecast period 2018-2023.

However, increasing popularity of phenolic resins over epoxy resin due to low cost is expected to hamper the growth of the reactive diluents market to some extent during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH

Ipox Chemicals GmbH

Huntsman Corporations

UL LLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Hexion

SACHEM Inc.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Arkema SA

Nippon Shokubai Co., LTD

ADEKA CORPORATION

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Market Segmentation

The Reactive Diluents Market Analysis is segmented into type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global reactive diluents market is segmented into aliphatic, aromatic, and cycloaliphatic. The aliphatic type is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing segment in the global market during the forecast period due to its low cost and easy manufacturing process.

On the basis of the application, the global reactive diluents market is segmented into paints & coatings, composites, adhesives & sealants, and others. The paints & coatings are expected to hold the major market share due to their wide end-use applications in industries such as building & construction and automotive industry.

On the basis of the end-user industry, the global reactive diluents market is segmented into automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, wind energy, and others. The construction industry accounted for the largest share of the overall market and is expected to continue dominating the market due to rapid industrialization in emerging countries, and increasing renovation activities in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K.

Regional Analysis

The global reactive diluents market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for reactive diluents, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific market is driven by the growing construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics industry. North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America markets are driven by the building & construction industry. The growth of the European market is driven by the presence of strong automotive & wind energy industry.

