Global SEXUAL WELLNESS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

The latest market intelligence study on Sexual Wellness Market relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research

Sexual Wellness Market Research Report Insight and Industry Analysis by Product (Sex Toys, Condom, Contraceptive, Sexual Enhancement Supplements, Lubricants, Ointments), by Distribution Channels (Drug Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, Online Platforms) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Sexual Wellness Market Analysis

The sexual wellness market is predicted to grow at a 9.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Sexual wellness, simply out, means attainment of mental, physical, and sexual prosperity by individuals. This needs a respectful and positive approach to sexual relationships and sexuality, and also the possibility to have safe and pleasurable sexual experiences. Lubricants, condom, sex toys, sexual enhancement supplements, ointments, and contraceptives are some of the common sexual wellness products. Sexual health means having a positive relationship, experiencing intimacy, joy, and pleasure, and above all, avoiding unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

Various factors are propelling the sexual wellness market growth. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases worldwide, rise in awareness about sexual health items, development of e-commerce business, and favorable initiatives undertaken by the NGOs and government for promoting the use of contraceptives. Additional factors pushing market growth include increasing concern about personal hygiene, the growing interest for innovative sexual wellness products amongst youths, easy purchase and availability of products through online stores, and launch of innovative products such as organic oil-based lubricants, warming jelly, and flavored condoms.

On the flip side, side effects owing to toxic ingredients in products, product recalls, societal hindrances and reservations, availability of alternatives for condoms, and imitation of products are factors that may deter the sexual wellness market growth over the forecast period.

Sexual Wellness Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the sexual wellness market report include

BioFilm IP LLC (US)

Mankind Pharma (India)

Veru Inc. (US)

Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

LifeStyles Healthcare (Australia)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Ansell Ltd. (Australia)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US)

Doc Johnson (US)

LELO (Sweden)

Various strategies have been incorporated by key players to create a foothold in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships/joint ventures, research and development activities, product launches and innovations, collaborations, and expansions.

Sexual Wellness Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the sexual wellness market report on the basis of distribution channels and product.

Based on product, the sexual wellness market is segmented into ointments, lubricants, sexual enhancement supplements, condom and contraceptives, sex toys, and others. Of these, the sex toys segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the sexual wellness market is segmented into online platforms and retail. The retail segment is again segmented into specialty stores, drug stores, and others. Of these, the retail segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Sexual Wellness Market Regional Analysis

By region, the sexual wellness market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include developed e-commerce business in the region, growing awareness about sexual health items, growing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases, and the presence of several key players.

The sexual wellness market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include the growing prevalence of sexual dysfunction cases in the region and growing awareness about sexually transmitted diseases.

The sexual wellness market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include advancement in healthcare facilities, rise in patient population, increasing use of sexual wellness toys, supportive sex education programs, and growing awareness regarding sexual wellness products.

The sexual wellness market in the MEA is predicted to have a slow growth over the forecast period.

Sexual Wellness Industry News/Update

September 2019: ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists committee has recently released recommendations on OTC (over the counter) access to hormonal contraceptives. All hormonal contraceptives such as vaginal rings, injections, patches, and pills will be available as OTC products without age restrictions.

