Global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Schneider Electric Se
Siemens AG
Endress+Hauser AG
General Electric Co.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Yokogawa Electric Corp
Cisco Systems Inc
National Instruments Corporation
Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Human-Machine Interface (HMI)
Advanced Process Control
Safety Automation
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Automation for Oil & Gas development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
