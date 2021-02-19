Global IoT Cloud Platform Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the IoT Cloud Platform Market is estimated at $1.88 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.33 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 29.0% from 2015 to 2022. Increased working effectiveness, cost effective & easily deployable cloud data storage, growing acceptance of connected and intelligent devices and development of high speed networking technologies are some factors which are fueling the market. In addition, the increasing implementation of IoT enabled applications in server message block provides huge opportunities for IoT platform vendors and service provides. However, lack of IoT technology skills is restricting the market growth.

North America is expected to acquire the largest market share in the global market during the forecast period. Increased investment and early adoption of technology by several industries are some of key factors contributing to market growth in this region. APAC is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR which can be attributed to the rise in manufacturing automation and retail establishments. The market is expected to have wide growth opportunities in the Middle East due to the high IoT investments in manufacturing and utilities.

Some of the key players in the market include Telit, SAP SE, PTC, Salesforce.Com, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, General Electric and Google Inc.

Application Areas Covered:

Connected Logistics

Healthcare

Smart Agriculture

Smart Retail

Smart City

Connected Transportation

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Wearable Technology

Other Applications

Deployment Models Covered:

Hybrid Deployment Model

Public Deployment Model

Private Deployment Model

Organization size Covered:

Large Enterprise

Small

Medium Businesses

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Service

Platforms Covered:

Connectivity Management

Application Enablement Platform

Device Management

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements