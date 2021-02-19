Global Matcha Tea Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Matcha Tea Industry 2020 to procure a growth rate of 9.69% from 2019 to 2023 (evaluation period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with an in-depth review post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2382

COVID-19 Matcha Tea Market Analysis

MRFR’s COVID-19 analysis on the matcha tea industry reveals that health and hygiene have now become the major focus following the COVID-19 outbreak, resulting in a stronger demand for food products that claim to boost immunity. Since Matcha tea consists of chromium, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc and selenium that help reduce cholesterol and control sugar level, leading to weight loss, its demand post the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic has picked up even more speed worldwide.

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/964083-covid-19-impact-on-matcha-tea-market-industry-leading-players/

The product has high level of antioxidants, even more than green tea, making it a big hit among health-conscious consumers. The growing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the rising need to boost immunity and prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection can help the global market remain strong in the following years.

ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/2203605/matcha-tea-market-significant-profits-estimated-to-be-generated

Primary Drivers and Challenges

Matcha is a top-grade green tea derived from leaves and is turned into fine powder for easy consumption. It is a common ingredient in tea ceremonies in Japan and has been observing a rise in popularity worldwide due to its health benefits as well as distinct flavor. Expanding application range in various sweet and savory recipes such as lattes, cocktails, cakes, macarons, salad dressings and doughnuts is touted to induce significant market growth in subsequent years. Also, the product’s rising popularity in the beauty industry, given its rich antioxidant content can be favorable for the global market in the long run.

ALSO READ : http://finance.minyanville.com/minyanville/news/read/40977028

Key Players

Some of the highly renowned players in the Matcha Tea Industry are Nestlé SA (Switzerland), ITO EN, LTD. (Japan), MARUKYU KOYAMAEN Co. Ltd. (Japan), AIYA Co. Ltd. (Japan), The Unilever Group (U.K.), AOI Tea Company (U.S.), Tata Global Beverages Ltd (India) to name a few.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/picture-archiving-and-communications-systems-market-growth-status-strategies-key-factors-comprehensive-analysis-competitive-landscape-and-forecast-2021-01-17

Market Segmentation

Matcha tea industry has been segmented with regard to application, formulation, and distribution channel.

The applications covered are nutraceuticals, beverages, and more. The beverages segment is most likely to seize the biggest share in the matcha tea industry while the nutraceuticals segment can procure a relatively higher expansion rate in the years ahead.

Regional Outlook

With respect to region, Matcha Tea Industry can be dissected into North America, Asia Pacific/APAC, Europe, as well as Rest of the World/RoW.

APAC is where matcha tea was first created and the constant developments with regard to the product over the years have made it the most profitable market. Japan is projected to stand at the vanguard of the market growth, while countries like Singapore, Australia and India can emerge as the most promising markets, on account of the expanding health conscious population.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]