Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is accounted for $804.56 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $12,812.64 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 48.4% from 2015 to 2022. The key factors that are driving the market growth include increased usage for virtualization, rising demand for data protection and disaster recovery, highly scalable solutions and low capital expenditure and total cost of ownership (TOC) owing to hyper converged infrastructure. Moreover, growing acceptance of hyper convergence solutions in coming years would be a significant growth opportunity for the market.

ALSO READ – https://lionlowdown.com/uncategorized/1137072/global-it-asset-inventory-management-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026/

By end user, healthcare segment dominated the global market with a highest growth rate due to growing requirement for virtual data access and increasing usage of IT for maintaining patient’s information. APAC commanded the largest market share during the forecast period attributed to increasing focus towards VDI, server virtualization and growing popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-services (IaaS) in this region.

ALSO READ – https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2846062/global-it-asset-inventory-management-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Some of the key players in this market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Maxta Inc., Scale Computing, Nutanix Inc., Gridstore, Inc., Nimboxx Inc., Pivot3, Simplivity Corporation, Vmware Inc., Atlantis Computing, Stratoscale, Huawei, Fujitsu Ltd. and Dell Inc.

ALSO READ – https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/1463741/global-it-asset-inventory-management-market-research-report-2020-2026/

Applications Covered:

Remote Office/Branch Office (ROBO)

Server Virtualization

Data Protection

Cloud

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

ALSO READ – https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1369740/global-it-asset-inventory-management-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

End Users Covered:

Cloud Service Provider

Government

Financial Institutions

Education

Healthcare

ALSO READ – https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1829339/global-it-asset-inventory-management-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

Hypervisors Covered:

Hyper-V

Vmware (ESX/ESXI/Vsphere)

KVM

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments