Global Dried Fruit Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Synopsis

Global Dried Fruit Market is estimated to mature at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. New fruits with short lifespan have added value to the replacement demand of dried fruits. Additionally, rising health consciousness among customers has a positive effect on the dried fruit industry. In addition, increasing R&D to introduce developments in different product lines about its applications is adding fuel to market growth. The dried fruit market is gaining acceptance due to its simple snack to pack features that prevent the spoiling of fruits as quickly as fresh fruits.

With growing market brand recognition and stringent international trade restrictions on packaging, dried fruit producers have steadily invested in packaging. However, hypersensitivity towards certain fruits followed by the lack of a certain proportion of vitamins during hydrolysis reaction could hinder the demand for dried fruits over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Dried Fruit Industry are National Raisin Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (U.S.), Olam International (Singapore), ARIMEX Ltd (Lithuania), Sunbeam foods Pty ltd (Australia), Sun-Maid (U.S.), and SUNSWEET (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

Dried fruit, including dried grapes, apricots, figs, dates, peaches, berries, and others, is segmented on the basis of form. Dried grapes, among other aspects, play a significant role in the industry because they have the benefit of regulating blood pressure, which is of particular importance to the aging population.

On the basis of the application, Dried Fruit Industry for dried fruit is divided into cereals for breakfast, bakeries, confectionery, snacks, desserts, and others. Among these, the segment led by confectionery products is expected to dominate applications for baking products. In addition, dried fruits provide consumers with different nutritional elements that fuel the growth of Dried Fruit Industry.

Dried fruit is sold either through a store-based channel or a non-store-based channel, based on the distribution channel. However, on the basis of offering a one-stop experience to clients, the store-based platform dominates the market.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (ROW) was segmented into the worldwide Dried Fruit Industry. The Asia Pacific market, led by North America and Europe, accounts for the majority share. As a result of the festival and gifting culture in India, India dominated the dried fruit market in the Asia Pacific region. In North America, the booming supermarket industry is adding steam to the market growth due to the growing adoption of processed food containing nutritious ingredients. In addition, the growing population of health-conscious consumers and the disposable income is driving demand for dried fruits.

