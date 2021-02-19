Global Frozen Pizza Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Synopsis

Global Frozen Pizza Market 2020, according to MRFR, is expected to witness substantial growth over the review period.

Growing retail recognition of frozen food items has led to an increase in the demand for frozen food goods, such as frozen pizza, frozen bakery products, and others. With the rising working population, along with the hectic lifestyle, the need for convenience food has grown and is considered to be the key driving force for the global frozen pizza industry.

Frozen Pizza Industry for specialty pizzas, such as gluten-free and milk-free pizzas from people with gluten and milk allergies, is expected to drive the frozen pizza industry. Added preservatives in a frozen pizza, however, may cause a few health issues and are expected to curb market growth.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Frozen Pizza Industry include DAIYA Foods Inc. (Canada), Atkins NUTRITIONALS, Inc. (U.S.), Dr. OETKER GmbH (Germany), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), McCain Foods Ltd. (Canada), Connie’s Pizza (U.S.), and California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation

Frozen pizza is segmented based on crust form, toppings, scale, and delivery channel.

The Frozen Pizza Industry is segmented into thin crust pizza, pan pizza, loaded crust pizza, and others based on the crust shape. Thin crust pizza has the largest market share in this category, owing to a lighter base that improves the dining experience. Over the expected timeframe, the market for thin-crust pizza is poised to increase significantly.

Based on pizza toppings, Frozen Pizza Industry is categorized into meat, cheese, fruits & potato, among others. In this segment, fruit & vegetable toppings have the highest market share due to quality and reduced fat content. Cheese toppings in a frozen pizza, however, are expected to encounter high demand, owing to the propensity of consumers to play with new and unique topping offers.

Based on the distribution channel, Frozen Pizza Industry is segmented into a store-based and non-store-based distribution channel. However, based on the one-stop shopping experience, the store-based sales model dominates the industry.

Regional Analysis

frozen pizza market is divided into four areas, namely North America, Europe, the Rest of the World (RoW), and the Asia Pacific. In the global frozen pizza market, followed by Europe, North America has the most significant share. Because of the busy lifestyle and high demand for ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook products, the U.S. has considerable frozen pizza consumption.

Also, the increase in the working population and busy lifestyle has shifted the desire of customers for an easy and ready-to-eat food alternative, leading to steady growth in countries such as India and China in the frozen pizza industry. Moreover, an increasing focus on organic pizza ingredients and longer shelf-life preservative-free frozen pizza is projected to uplift the worldwide frozen pizza industry.

