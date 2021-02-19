Global Hummus Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Outlook

The sales of the Hummus Industry 2020 are expected to grow moderately over the coming years. Global sales in 2020 reached approximately USD 2,000 Mn worth and are projected to surpass more dollars by 2027. Market Research Future (MRFR) brings a new report that suggests that the market of hummus globally will further expand at 12.84% in the forecast period—2020-2027.

Global Hummus Market Boosters & Trends

The surged number of new product launches happening in the developed regions drives the global hummus market to the most, as per MRFR’s latest research. The rising retail space is also anticipated to boost the growth of the hummus market.

Escalating retail space will be one of the critical trends in the global Hummus Industry, says the study. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, discount stores, convenience stores, and online portals are the most common distribution formats of hummus, leading the market to increase its size in the future. On the other hand, another factor, such as the sale of hummus products via diverse e-commerce portals, is also ahead with a maximum reputation among consumers. Thus, the expansion of organized retail will enhance the growth of the global hummus market in the forecast period.

Vendors Landscape

Haliburton International Foods, Inc. (California), Sabra Dipping Co., LLC (U.S.), T. Marzetti (U.S.), Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Inc. (Massachusetts), Tribe Mediterranean Foods, Inc. (Massachusetts), Pita Pal Industries Inc. (Texas) and CHURNY Company, Inc. (U.S.) are the prime vendors mentioned in the study of the Global Hummus Industry by MRFR.

Segment Review

For the scope of more understanding, MRFR’s report has studied a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global market for hummus through the segments such as type, packaging material, and distribution channel.

By the segment of type, Hummus Industry has included Garlic, classic, edamame, white, lentil, and black.

By the segment of packaging material, the market has included Jars/Bottles, Tubs/Cups, and others.

By the segment of the distribution channel, the market includes supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others.

Regional Framework

The consumption of hummus has also grown tremendously in recent years. Hummus is a food item native to the Middle East, which is now penetrating North America and the Asia Pacific (APAC). In countries such as Israel, Levant, and Egypt, the product is regularly made at home and used as a food dip or spread. In the intervening time, in the U.S. and some of the European and Asian countries, hummus is considered an exotic food, which is generating opportunities for its commercial production. In the year 2020, more than USD 2,000 Mn worth hummus was consumed globally, as per the research conducted.

