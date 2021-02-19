Global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Insperity

TriNet

Paychex

TEL Staffing & HR

Oasis Outsourcing

Ahead Human Resources

Group Management Services (GMS)

Alcott HR

Total HR

Algentis

CoAdvantage

FrankCrum

Premier Employer Services

XcelHR

Abel

AccessPoint

Acadia HR

Emplicity

Employer Solutions Group

Human Capital

Justworks

OneSource Business Solutions

Pinnacle PEO

Synergy HR

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

