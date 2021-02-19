Global Roofing Estimating Software Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Roofing Estimating Software Market

In 2018, the global Roofing Estimating Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Roofing Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Roofing Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The Key Players Covered In This Study

Tenderfield

Oracle

Buildertrend

PlanSwift

STACK Estimating

UDA Technologies

Contractor Workzone

Raken

On Center Software

Sage

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Roofing Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Roofing Estimating Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Roofing Estimating Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

