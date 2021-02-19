Global Artificial Marble Market Research Report 2019-2025

The Global Artificial Marble Market is expected to gain an unprecedented value of USD 11,183.8 Million by 2025, with 9.48% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report envelops segmentations and drivers for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. Artificial marble is manufactured using raw materials such as silica, fluorspar, and waste materials such as limestone, clay, magnesite, and phosphate used in various applications such as flooring, countertops, vanity tops, and bathtubs.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent players profiled in the report on the Global Artificial Marble Market are DuPont de Nemours, Inc (US), Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd (South Korea), LG Hausys (South Korea), Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co.,Ltd (China), Marmil S.A. (Greece), Nanan Guang Tai Xiang Stone Co., Ltd (China) , Pengxiang (China), Wanfeng Compound Stone Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Meyate Group (China), Samsung Stone Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Yunfu Liji Stone Co., Ltd (China), Bitto Industry (Dongguan) Co., Ltd. (China), and Jordan Marble and Granite (US). Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are some of the strategies that these companies have adopted to stay ahead of the rest.

For instance, In July 2019, LG HAUSYS recently launched its HI-MACS Aurora Collection and HI-MACs Intense Ultra product range, which combines the characteristics of intense color technology and ultra-thermoforming. This development creates new opportunities for surface design, which also helps in expanding its customer base.

Segmental Analysis

The Global Artificial Marble Market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the polyester artificial marble segment is expected to dominate the market as it is available in different designs, colors, and textures and also can be converted into granite and jade slates.

Based on application, the flooring segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the constantly growing construction industry. Artificial marble enhances the value of the building and ensures a distinct look to the interior of the structure. It has become an ideal choice for architects and designers across the globe, owing to several benefits associated with it, such as durability, uniformity, easy availability, and uniqueness.

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the artificial marble market spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the leading market with a market valuation of USD 3,632.2 million. The regional market value is expected to reach USD 6,935.1 million by 2025, with an impressive 10.02% CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the artificial marble market, with China, India, Vietnam, and Australia being the major markets of the region. The growth of the infrastructure and construction industries and the improvement in the financial conditions in this region have led to the growth of the construction industry and, consequently, the artificial marble market.

In 2018, China accounted for the largest market share of 58.97% with a market value of USD 2,142.0 million along with polyester artificial marble segment accounted for the largest market share of 47.27% in 2018, with a market value of USD 1,717.0 million expected to register highest CAGR of 10.60% and 10.70%, respectively, during the forecast period. The flooring segment accounted for the largest market share of 23.53% in 2018, with a market value of USD 854.8 million; and it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.92% during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies, such as China and India, is also boosting the growth of the artificial marble market in the region. According to Concrete Asia, ASEAN countries are expected to increase their budgets for residential, industrial, and infrastructural projects in the next five years. Rapid urbanization and increased investments in real estate, have set ASEAN economies to double in the next 10–15 years, which will trigger the growth of the building and construction industry in the region. The growing construction industry results in an increased demand for artificial marble in the region.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

