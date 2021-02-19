Global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented into

LAN Based

PCle Based

USB Based

The segment of PCle based holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 47%.

Segment by Application, the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market is segmented into

BFSI

Government

General Enterprise

Manufacturing

Other

The BFSI holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 47% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market Share Analysis

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) product introduction, recent developments, Hardware Security Modules (HSM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Thales

Gemalto

Utimaco

Entrust Datacard

ATOS SE

Cavium

Ultra Electronics

Synopsys, Inc

exceet Secure Solutions GmbH

Futurex

Yubico

