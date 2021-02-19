Global Automotive Drivetrain Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Drivetrain market is estimated at $207 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $295.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Rising need for better acceleration, development of lightweight and efficient drivetrains, increasing vehicle manufacturing, and towing capabilities in vehicles are the key drivers fostering the market growth. However, high maintenance cost of vehicles equipped with AWD is the factor which is hampering the market.

In Vehicle Type, Electric vehicle segment leads the market over battery electric vehicles. Asia Pacific is anticipated to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. Largest contributors to the global sales and production of Internal Combustion Engine vehicles are China and Japan. Moreover, in heavy commercial vehicles segment Front Wheel Drive vehicles commanded the Asia-Pacific market.

Some of the key players in the market include Showa Corp., Dana Holding Corp., Magna International Inc., GKN PLC, Meritor, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, JTEKT Corporation, Schaeffler Group Automotive and Borgwarner Inc.

Drive Types Covered:

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs)

Positions Covered:

All-Wheel Drive (AWD)

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Vehicle Types Covered:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

o Buses

 Front Wheel Drive

 Rear Wheel Drive

o Trucks

 Rear Wheel Drive

Passenger Car

o All Wheel Drive

o Rear Wheel Drive

o Front Wheel Drive

Light Commercial Vehicles

o All Wheel Drive

o Rear Wheel Drive

o Front Wheel Drive

Engine Types Covered:

Diesel

Gasoline

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements